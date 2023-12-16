1 dead after 3 vehicle accident in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in Edgefield County.

On Saturday at 10:05 a.m., a fatal accident happened at the intersection of SC 283 and N. Martin Town Road, according to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Corporal Glover says two BMW motorcycles were driving east on SC 283, while a Chevy pickup truck was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction.

She says the accident happened when the two motorcyclists crashed into the pickup truck that was attempting to make a left turn on N. Martin Town Road.

One of the cyclists died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital, and the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

While the names of those involved in the accident have not yet been released, News 12 26 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

