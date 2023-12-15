Westo-boutique offers handmade gifts to support local artists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For four years, the Augusta Handmade Fair and downtown nonprofit Westobou have partnered for Westo-boutique, highlighting local artists.

“The Handmade Fair happens at certain times throughout the year, but those of us in Augusta recognized that it created a really unique opportunity for artisans to create really unique things for people to purchase and it just made sense to have that around the holiday times to highlight that,” said Matt Porter, executive director of Westobou.

When you come out to shop, you’ll find no two items are alike.

From funny Augusta-themed T-shirts to holiday cards, ornaments, earrings and much more, the Westo-boutique brings unique, local items ready to be wrapped and put under the tree.

“It’s always a really successful thing. We have people that are waiting for it to open to come in and get stuff, and we have to make sure our artisans bring us enough stuff so that something doesn’t sell out while it’s on offer,” said Porter.

Located in the heart of downtown at 1129 Broad Street, the boutique is only open until Dec. 16.

So stop by and grab a few handmade gifts for your friends and family.

“The money that you spend on local artists becomes things that goes into other businesses. It also inspires other makers to make things that are encouraging or inspiring for their family friends and community,” Porter said.

The best part is you’re keeping local artists in mind while you’re holiday shopping.

For more information on Westobou and the Augusta Handmade Fair click here.

