Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Millen

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to Millen on Friday to discuss a new railroad project that Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced earlier this week.

The $12 million federal investment will redesign a key railroad crossing in the town to improve safety and wait times for residents, create jobs and strengthen supply chains, according to officials.

This event is a part a new $645.3 million investment going to 18 rural communities across the country.

The project will eliminate railway-highway crossings in Millen.

The funds for the project are allocated from the Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, which was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“After hearing from Millen and Jenkins County leaders about railroad crossing blockages that are not just inconvenient, but downright dangerous, Senator Warnock and I elevated this as one of our highest priorities. Senator Warnock and I are now delivering resources through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plan and begin construction to address this crisis,” said Ossoff said.

The project will implement three grade-separated rail crossings in Millen: one north of the railyard on Millen Bypass and two on East Winthrope Avenue.

“Well look at Georgia State Route 21 and the Millen Bypass at Georgia State Route 67, 17, East Winthrope Avenue. These crossings are holding up traffic. They’re holding up kids getting to school. They’re holding up ambulances and commuters. It’s a big headache. So, we want to work to eliminate those railroad crossings and give commuters and their vehicles a way of passing through those areas without having to wait for trains,” Ossoff said.

According to the officials, the project will increase efficiency of local transportation for emergency vehicles, personal vehicles, and freight movements.

Millen Mayor King Rocker said: “I want to express our sincere appreciation for the invaluable support provided through the federal funds allocated for the construction of the overpass at the rail crossing facilitating seamless access for traffic from the Port of Savannah.”

Gov. Brian Kemp welcomes the grant.

“Successfully landing this grant award is a great example of how our approach to working directly with local partners to address pressing challenges is delivering results,” he said. “By collaborating on this project and making a forceful case to USDOT on why these funds are needed, we’re both working toward a solution to an issue affecting all of Millen and supporting the vital rail connection to the Port of Savannah that serves as a key economic driver for our state.”

