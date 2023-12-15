Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County Chief Judge is under investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) for 58 counts of judicial misconduct.

Filed with the JQC in 2022, 56 pages of documents show formal charges filed against Robert Reeves, who is the Chief Judge for the Middle Judicial Circuit Court in Washington County.

The formal charges were filed on November 16, 2022.

The JQC conducts investigations and hearings about complaints of ethical misconduct by Georgia judges.

The reasons for the charges vary, but they will determine if Judge Reeves violated the code of judicial conduct.

The documents detail the alleged improper comments made by Judge Reeves.

One of those, from 2021, was while Judge Reeves was talking to attendees, a man started to leave the courtroom. Judge Reeves then made this comment to the man: “Sir you’re walking and I’m telling you to be still. Are you really that retarded?” It happened in open court with members of the public, members of the bar, and other court personnel present.

From at least 2016 through 2022, Judge Reeves allegedly engaged in a pattern of improper behavior that, at a minimum, gave the appearance of constituting sexual harassment and/or bias based upon the gender of various females involved in the Middle Judicial Circuit court system.

The documents allege that included inappropriate contact with lawyers, and stating they should wear bathrobes and bathing suits during virtual hearings.

Another charge includes Judge Reeves participating in a promotional video with The Sunshine House, which regularly has employees testify in the Superior Court of the Middle Judicial Circuit in cases involving child sexual and physical abuse cases.

In conclusion, the director of the JQC wrote to seek disciplinary action for the above-stated violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

In January, Judge Reeves gave his response to the formal charges. He denies most of the allegations or lacks knowledge of most of them ever happening.

A few months later in May of 2023, Judge Reeves filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. He claims the formal charges fail to state a claim for discipline for habitual intemperance. Judge Reeves also writes most of the formal charges allege non-judicial conduct and therefore fail to state a claim for discipline for willful misconduct in office.

Two months later in June 2023, Judge Reeves’ motion to dismiss the case against him was denied by the JQC. The director writes it’s because the allegations contained in the formal charges, when taken as true, constitute violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and warrant discipline.

A date for a final hearing will be set at a later date.

