‘Spread a little goodwill’: Local veterans’ get stockings from Santa Claus

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Veterans’ Council brightened the days of more than a hundred local veterans through “Operation Saint Nick” on Friday.

Since 2017, the group has helped veterans staying in nursing and assisted living homes by letting them know they’re not forgotten during the holidays and thanking them for their service.

“You know, just provide a little cheer, not just to the veterans, but also to the residents that are veterans, the facility and staff as well that are in there. As soon as Saint Nick came popping in, it seemed to brighten up everyone’s spirits. We are just trying to spread a little goodwill this time of year,” said Chairman Lowell Koppert.

In total, 188 stockings were delivered across 16 facilities in Aiken County.

