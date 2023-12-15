Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. governor goes under anesthesia for heart procedure

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Gilbert, South Carolina. McMaster plans to undergo an elective procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat.(Jeffrey Collins | AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to be put under anesthesia Friday to fix a minor irregular heartbeat, his office said.

While McMaster is under anesthesia, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette may take executive action in case of emergency, the state constitution says.

The 76-year-old governor is being treated for atrial fibrillation where some chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the others, his office said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

McMaster underwent a similar procedure nearly two years ago. His cardiologist Dr. Amy Rawl Epps said the elective procedure should take about two to three hours.

She called it relatively simple and said the governor has undergone extensive tests that show his heart appears normal and has “no evidence of significant coronary artery disease,” according to a statement from McMaster’s office.

If the procedure is successful, McMaster can return home in hours, the doctor said.

But since he is being put under, McMaster is letting Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette know. According to the state constitution, the lieutenant governor can act as the governor in an emergency if the governor is temporarily disabled.

The heart problem was first detected in April 2022 when McMaster was scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery after suffering a slight meniscus tear while playing tennis with his wife. A pre-operation electrocardiogram discovered the condition.

McMaster is the oldest governor in South Carolina history and the third-oldest governor who is current serving in the U.S.

