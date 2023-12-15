Piano teacher holds benefit concert for 15-year-old after August crash

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People came together on Thursday night for a benefit concert for Allison Lillie, who was seriously injured in a car accident in August.

Allison is making huge improvements after being in the ICU on a ventilator . Four months later, she’s out of the hospital and shocked everyone by performing in the concert her piano teacher helped put together.

Her family told News 12 they never expected to receive this much support and Allison says she is excited to be back.

All of the money from Thursday’s concert is going to Allison’s family to help with medical expenses.

“In the last month, she started taking piano lessons back again, and she has worked so hard to get herself where she can play in tonight’s recital,” said Amy Phillips, Allison’s piano teacher.

Allison has been practicing for weeks for Thursday night.

“One and a half months ago, I was kind of like getting back into piano. But like, I forgot how to read music and so then I kind of relearned it and it came back to memory. So that was good. And then like playing with hands together was really difficult. And I couldn’t do it. But I’ve gotten a lot better. I’m starting to relearn the pieces that I used to know,” said Allison.

Family and friends proudly watched her perform again for the first time.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but to see her up there playing. And to do it, it seems so effortlessly, I was astonished,” said Mark Phillips, who helped organize the event.

Allison says she never expected to receive all of the endless support.

“When I first came home, I saw the flags, and there was like a rock painted toward about me. It’s just like really amazing that everyone put that much effort into supporting me when like, I wasn’t even in town. So I think it’s just really cool. And really heartwarming to think that everyone cares,” said Allison.

Her mom says it has been helping her recover.

“Allison is here today because of this community, their prayers, number one, and their support. She wouldn’t be here without God’s healing and the community support,” said Monica, Allison’s mom.

Now she’s looking forward to starting back at school in January and learning more music.

“Hoping to have a gradual return to school, maybe one or two classes and focus on that and piano and running with our track team, really big things,” she said.

