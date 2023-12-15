Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider

Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider. (Source: WKBO)
By Presley Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old in Kentucky will be competing in a bull riding competition this weekend.

Josiah Flora says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.

He will be competing against others in his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

Josiah started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, he began participating in rodeo events.

According to his family, Josiah has already competed in events that include mutton busting, barrel racing and goat tying.

“We took him to his first rodeo, and he was hooked ever since,” said his mother, Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once Josiah saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it.

Josiah credits his faith in God to help him ride a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me. So, I have confidence,” Josiah said.

More information about this weekend’s rodeo event is available online.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.(Logan County Ag Arena)

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
Names released for couple killed in Aiken County school bus crash
SLED, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
SLED charges 5 with human trafficking, including 1 with local ties
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Tashanna Renee McDaniel
Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting
Deadly crash on Gordon Highway
Separate traffic accidents claim 2 lives in Augusta

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
The electric-vehicle industry is a key focus of South Carolina’s economic development efforts...
South Carolina has bright outlook for electric vehicle industry
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who...
Suspect sought in Windsor armed robbery