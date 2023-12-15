Investigators rule Washington County fire death accidental

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire that killed one person earlier this month near Sandersville has been ruled accidental, according to authorities.

The Dec. 3 predawn fire killed 42-year-old Temorie Renae Hill, formerly of Sparta, at an apartment building at 470 Middle Hill Road a couple of miles north of Sandersville.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Friday that investigators found the remnants of several space heaters near where the fire started.

No smoke detectors were in the apartment, King said.

The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. and arriving crews found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies said crews battled flames for more than two hours and three apartments were destroyed.

“When the temperature drops each winter, we often see a corresponding increase in home heating equipment fires,” King said. “If you plan to use heating equipment in your home, I urge you to practice a few simple precautions to protect your family and property.”

When using heating equipment this winter, please make sure to practice these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

When selecting your space heater, choose one that has a thermostat control, overheat protection, and an auto-shut off feature in case it tips over.

Have a qualified professional install stationary heating equipment, including water heaters or central heating equipment.

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.

