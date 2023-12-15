Habitat for Humanity to open new resource center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Close to the border of Richmond and Columbia counties sits the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Now, a portion of this location is getting a makeover and transformed into a new resource center in early 2024.

“It feels great just to see the walls go up and the idea that was in my head come to fruition,” said Bernadette Fortune, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the CSRA.

The drywall is going up and being put into place by one of the Habitat for Humanity volunteer construction groups that call themselves the “Geezer Crew.”

Angela Bakos, executive director of Resourced Augusta, said: “They’ve got a wonderful group of volunteers that comes in and they do the labor for them. So actually, the costs are pretty minimal but they’re still there.”

HOW TO HELP:

If you are looking to become a volunteer when the center opens, visit www.augustahabitat.org

If you are a nonprofit looking to be a part of the center, reach out to Augusta Habitat for Humanity at 706-481-8681.

It’s an investment back into the community with a goal to give people one place to go to find dozens of resources.

“This is also a space where we can teach them how to go after those things themselves, and how to empower themselves. Not so much holding hands, but teaching them how to be their own hero,” said Bakos.

Because even those who run nonprofits don’t know what all is out there.

Fortune said: “We have a lot of resources in Columbia and Richmond counties that even those of us who work with nonprofits aren’t really aware of, so the idea of having a place to meet with someone who could walk you through what’s available for your particular situation and then give you a warm handoff to that partner.”

It also means those needing help don’t know either.

Bakos said: “They don’t know to ask for a resource that they don’t know exists.”

The Georgia Department of Health will also be holding classes in the center.

“These resources are paramount for a healthy community,” said Lisa Ann Wheeler, a patient navigator for DPH.

It gives those access to all needs not just one.

“A woman is not interested in a mammogram if she doesn’t have food on her table or lights on. And those are the resources that I need to tap into with this type of environment,” said Wheeler.

