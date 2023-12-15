Electric vehicles expected to power S.C. economic growth

COLUMBIA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - This week has been a big one for economic development in South Carolina – largely focused on the electric vehicle industry.

But it comes as some car manufacturers have announced they’re scaling back electric-vehicle production because demand hasn’t been as high as anticipated.

The electric-vehicle industry is a key focus of South Carolina’s economic development efforts – with more than 8,000 jobs and $10 billion in investment announced in just the past 14 months.

“Those kind of investments don’t get made unless an irreversible trend is being established,” South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey said.

He says he’s not concerned about recent reductions in electric vehicle production for some manufacturers that are outside South Carolina.

The automobile industry is the state’s largest manufacturing sector – employing around 75,000 workers.

University of South Carolina research economist Joey Von Nessen says transitioning that industry toward production of electric vehicles is going to become increasingly important for the state in the coming years – as both the U.S. and global markets pivot.

He’s in agreement with Lightsey that the scaling-back production is not a cause for concern for South Carolina at this point.

“A lot of what we’re seeing is a pullback in demand simply because the economy overall is readjusting in the face of rising interest rates,” Von Nessen said. :So what we’ve seen is a tapering in the growth of EVs just as we’ve seen a tapering in the growth of sales across all vehicles, EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles.”

Von Nessen believes electric vehicles will be a significant part of the automotive industry.

But he adds that it will be hard to predict how quickly that expansion happens.

