Do you recognize this Aiken County armed robbery suspect?

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Windsor store a few days ago.

The armed robbery occurred around 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Little Country Store, 500 Middleton Drive.

The robber entered and brandished a handgun while demanding money, deputies said.

The suspect was wearing black clothing and white shoes and left on foot in an unknown direction. Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

