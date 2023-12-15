Cross Creek basketball star signs with Morgan State University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek girls’ basketball star Michaela Bogans has officially signed the dotted line to play division one college basketball for Morgan State University.

At points guard, Bogans has helped lead Cross Creek to three straight region titles, and played a massive role in their first state championship victory back in 2021, while also scoring over 1,500 points and counting along the way.

Head Coach Kim Schlein says Bogans has been the backbone of their program since she first put on a Cross Creek jersey.

“When I first went on a visit, they made me feel at home. The environment, the coaches treated me like I was at home, the players treated me like they were my big sisters, and I liked the way the coaches treated the players,” said Bogans.

Schlein said: “We’ve been very blessed to have such great athletes and she has done so much for our program, and we’re just really excited for her to move on, but not until we’re finished, of course, with our next step.”

Bogans’ court vision is elite, and her handles are incredible, so you can expect to see her ball out in Baltimore and help the Razorbacks compete for their fourth straight region title.

