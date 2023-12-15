Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cross Creek basketball star signs with Morgan State University

Michaela Bogans and family
Michaela Bogans and family(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek girls’ basketball star Michaela Bogans has officially signed the dotted line to play division one college basketball for Morgan State University.

At points guard, Bogans has helped lead Cross Creek to three straight region titles, and played a massive role in their first state championship victory back in 2021, while also scoring over 1,500 points and counting along the way.

Head Coach Kim Schlein says Bogans has been the backbone of their program since she first put on a Cross Creek jersey.

MORE | Six Harlem student-athletes sign to play sports in college

“When I first went on a visit, they made me feel at home. The environment, the coaches treated me like I was at home, the players treated me like they were my big sisters, and I liked the way the coaches treated the players,” said Bogans.

Schlein said: “We’ve been very blessed to have such great athletes and she has done so much for our program, and we’re just really excited for her to move on, but not until we’re finished, of course, with our next step.”

Bogans’ court vision is elite, and her handles are incredible, so you can expect to see her ball out in Baltimore and help the Razorbacks compete for their fourth straight region title.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Tashanna Renee McDaniel
Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting

Latest News

Greenbrier flag football coach discusses historic championship
Greenbrier flag football coach discusses historic championship
Students sign to play college sports
Six Harlem student-athletes sign to play sports in college
Grovetown basketball
‘Name, image and likeness’ change holds promise for teen athletes
Brandon Smith
Ga. teen sports players’ deaths leave their teams heartbroken