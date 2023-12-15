Bicyclist dead after crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection at 8:22 p.m. in reference to a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the bicyclist was found deceased, according to officials.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

