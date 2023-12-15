Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bicyclist dead after crash on Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection at 8:22 p.m. in reference to a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the bicyclist was found deceased, according to officials.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Tashanna Renee McDaniel
Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting

Latest News

Michaela Bogans and family
Cross Creek basketball star signs with Morgan State University
Pedestrian crossing
‘It’s scary’: Richmond County pedestrian deaths more than double
‘It’s scary’: Pedestrian deaths have more than doubled in Richmond County
Could 2024 be the year South Carolinians can get alcohol delivered to their homes?
S.C. lawmakers look at allowing alcohol delivery