Names released for couple killed in Aiken County school bus crash

Two people were killed in a wreck Thursday involving an Aiken County school bus, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday released the names of a couple killed the day before in a wreck involving an Aiken County school bus.

On Friday, the victims were identified as Christopher Register, 37, and his wife, Rachel Register, 29, both of Columbia.

They were in a Toyota Corolla that slammed into an Aiken County School District bus around midday Thursday at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads.

DEADLY CSRA ROADS:

Aboard the bus at the time of the crash were a driver and a bus monitor, as well as a middle school student, the district said.

None of them suffered injuries, the district said.

The student was taken to a hospital for observation and had been released by 2:30 p.m.

The 2018 Toyota Corolla carrying the Registers was traveling north on Ruston Road when it struck the bus traveling east on Wrights Mill, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both occupants of the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE | ‘It’s scary’: Richmond County pedestrian deaths more than double

The victims’ bodies will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

“As contact with their families is made to share the news of this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the school district said in a statement.

“While physically unharmed, our transportation employees are understandably devastated and have been deeply impacted,” the district continued, adding that support will continue to be available to them as they recover from the event.

