10 days until Christmas! Here’s where to find holiday fun in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Only 10 days until Christmas, and the CSRA is packed with holiday events starting Friday.

To kickoff the weekend, there’s going to be a Christmas toy drive and car show near the Mann-Mize Fellowship Church on Milledgeville Road.

Organizers want you to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the drive. All donations will go to the salvations army or woman’s shelter.

Dec. 15 - from 5 to 9 p.m.

Evans on Ice at the Evans Towne Center Park includes Ice Skating, holiday lights, and more, learn more on the website.

Dec. 15 - Jan. 15

Lights of the South features one million holiday lights, tractor rides, marshmallow roasting, Candy Land Playground, Santa and more. Located at 633 Louisville Road.

Dec. 15 - Dec. 30

Storybook Walk in downtown Harlem brings beloved Christmas tale to life.

Dec. 15 - Dec. 25

Enjoy a Christmas movie, get creative with crafts, take a selfie with Santa at World of Beer’s Selfie with Santa event. Kids eat free. Followed by an Ugly Sweater Party until 12 a.m.

Dec. 15 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy thousands of Christmas lights, listen to carolers, and enjoy food, games, and giveaways at The Christmas Trail hosted by The Assembly at Augusta. The event is free to the public.

Dec. 15, 16 - 6 to 8 p.m.

This holiday season, the caring staff at a local assisted living will spread joy and cheer on the streets of Evans, stepping out of their traditional roles and into the holiday spirit. Several caregivers from Marshall Pines Memory Care and Traditional Assisted Living will host Santa Claus, Santa’s elves, Frosty, Cindy Lou Who, and the Grinch to people passing by.

The group will be just outside their community at the intersection of Evans Town Center Road and Belair Road. Marshall Pines is located at 743 North Belair Road in Evans.

Dec. 15 - 4 to 6 p.m.

The Augusta Ballet will present The Nutcracker at the Columbia County performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit the center’s website.

Dec. 15 - 7 p.m.

Augusta South’s Christmas Festival at the YMCA will include a children’s train ride, bounce houses, holiday craft workshops, pictures with Santa, vendors, food music and more!

The only fee will include the train ticket. The festival will be held at 2215 Tobacco Road.

Dec. 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aiken County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is excited to announce the return of the 2nd Annual A Langley Pond Christmas.

Dec. 16 - 2 to 6 p.m.

Appling Christmas Festival will include crafts, vendors, food and Santa! Located in downtown Appling across from Maggie Jayne’s.

Dec. 16 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In New Ellenton, join the rescheduled Christmas parade on Saturday .

Dec. 16 - noon

Join River City Events at the Neighborhood Vintage Holiday Pop-Up Market on Pendleton and Winter STreets outside of historic Summerville neighborhood and Wrightsboro roads.

Dec. 16 - noon

Aiken Equine Rescue and SPCA will present this year’s Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade. It’ll start and finish at the Barnwell and Greenville streets intersection in downtown Aiken.

Dec. 16 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Santa’s not around and Krampus is taking his place this December! Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year walk, stalk, crawl on Broad Street at Krampus Cookie Crawl.

Joe’s Underground, The Loft, SoulBar, Firehouse, The Scene, Draft Society are some of the bars participating.

Dec. 16 - 10 p.m.

Meet & Greet Queen Elsa the Snow Sister at Wallace Branch Library.

Dec. 16 - 11 a.m.

Head over to Friedman Branch Library for Christmas Themed Bingo.

Dec. 16 - 1 to 2 p.m.

There will be Santa sightings in downtown Aiken and will be located at 121 Laurens Street southwest.

Dec. 16 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. mingling downtown, from 1 to 3 p.m. photo opportunity

Dec. 17 - 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. mingling downtown, from 2 to 3 p.m. photo opportunity

Join the Miller Theater for the showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol. Admission is free, but you must reserve a ticket.

Dec. 17 - 4 p.m.

Join RoyalK6 Motivational Group for a Christmas dinner and giveaway at 3821 on Washington Road, unit E.

Dec. 17 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Go shopping for Christmas gifts at the Holiday Market at the Marina and enjoy live music and boat tours on the Savannah River at 5th Street.

Dec. 17 - Noon to 4 p.m.

Celtic Angels Christmas will perform at the Hardin Auditorium in Evans.

Dec. 18 - 4 and 7:30 p.m.

