1 injured in shooting on Massoit Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting on the 3700 block of Massoit Drive on Thursday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Massoit Drive in reference to shots fired at 8:58 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a male subject who has been shot at least once.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

According to officials, investigators are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting follows a deadly shooting at the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road on Monday night and another deadly shooting on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday night .

