1 injured in shooting on Massoit Drive in Augusta
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting on the 3700 block of Massoit Drive on Thursday night.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Massoit Drive in reference to shots fired at 8:58 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located a male subject who has been shot at least once.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.
According to officials, investigators are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting follows a deadly shooting at the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road on Monday night and another deadly shooting on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday night.
