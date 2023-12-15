Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 injured in shooting on Massoit Drive in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting on the 3700 block of Massoit Drive on Thursday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Massoit Drive in reference to shots fired at 8:58 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a male subject who has been shot at least once.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

According to officials, investigators are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting follows a deadly shooting at the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road on Monday night and another deadly shooting on the 2000 block of Telfair Street on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Tashanna Renee McDaniel
Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting

Latest News

Deadly crash on Gordon Highway
Separate crashes claim 2 lives in Augusta
Michaela Bogans and family
Cross Creek basketball star signs with Morgan State University
Pedestrian crossing
‘It’s scary’: Richmond County pedestrian deaths more than double
‘It’s scary’: Pedestrian deaths have more than doubled in Richmond County