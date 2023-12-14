Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Christmas gift ideas for teenagers

Vinyl records and turntables are red hot, and most would love to get their hands on some records and something to play them.(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every parent knows that teenagers can be hard to buy for at Christmas.

Some will roll their eyes at anything. The solution many parents find is just giving their teenagers or young adults gift cards or cash so they can buy their presents.

Gift cards and cash are fine gifts, but they’re impersonal. If you’re looking for something to buy a teenager or 20-something this holiday, here are a few choices that might get them to say ‘cool’, or whatever kids are saying these days.

1. Turntables and vinyl records

Believe it or not, kids have discovered some old tech their parents used. Vinyl records and turntables are red hot, and most would love to get their hands on some records and something to play them. Audio-Technica turntables are a fine choice and are well respected by audiophiles.

Others like Marley’s Stir it Up turntable have a pre-amp and can stream music to wireless speakers. They look classy too.

You can find vinyl records at bookstores and most retailers. But let us suggest shopping at your nearest independent record store. Pick up something new, and something vintage.

2. Bluetooth Speaker

Even if they have a Bluetooth speaker, they’ll probably love another for a different location. The Bose portable speaker is waterproof and small enough to be taken anywhere. Or everywhere.

The Soundcore is a party speaker with great bass and lights that jump to the beat.

3. Decorative and interactive light panels

If they want to jazz up their room or gaming area, check out the Nanoleaf light panels. They’re bright, can be arranged differently, and set to different colors. And yes, they also change colors to the beat of the music.

If they’re on TikTok or a gamer’s platform such as Discord and Twitch, we can assure you they’ve seen them.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

