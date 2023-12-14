Tri-Development Center gift wrapping store is ready to help the community

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many people, it’s the same story every year, the gifts keep piling up and you have no idea how you’ll get them all wrapped in time for Christmas.

Thanks to volunteers at the Tri-Development Center gift wrapping store, you can get those gifts wrapped all for a good cause.

Operation TDC Christmas has been putting smiles on the faces of adults with disabilities for more than 15 years.

“Make people happy,” said volunteer Fred Davis.

In a room full of wrapping paper, bows, tape, and stacks of gifts, a simple process takes place.

You bring your gifts and volunteers wrap them for free.

“It feels good to be able to give and take a burden relief off of people. A lot of people say, ‘I hate wrapping, so I’m glad you all are here to do this,’” said Director of Safety Prevention and Volunteers Terrence Jackson.

With a donation, you can get your gifts wrapped and give a gift.

“The presents that you see are going to the individuals, adults with special needs and disabilities that we serve at Tri-Development Center,” said Jackson.

It’s gift wrapping with a purpose.

Aiken County School Board District 7 Representative, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, said: “As a mother of a child with special needs, it is very heartwarming and heartfelt to receive something, to know that somebody took the time to go and get a gift, you know, just to take a little time off my shoulders and a little stress financially.”

For volunteers and employees, it’s their way of giving back for the holidays, and if you stop by, you can too.

“What you’re doing is going to a great cause and benefiting people who, again, without our support, our efforts, and everything we do, would not. You know, we’ll wake up on Christmas morning and have little to nothing to look forward to,” said Jackson.

The store is located at 251 Laurens Street in Aiken. It’s open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you have until December 23 to drop off your gifts.

