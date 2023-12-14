Submit Photos/Videos
Student threat raises concerns at Columbia Middle School

Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student is in trouble over a threat of violence against the school.

A letter informed parents that school administrators learned Thursday about the incident that happened last week.

MORE | New changes could end A-to-F grades for Ga. schools, districts

The student made a threat of violence against the school in the presence of other students, parents were told. Administrators contacted Columbia County School District police about it as soon as they learned about it, parents were told.

“The student is being held accountable according to the Code of Conduct as well as any violations of the law,” parents were told. “This incident did not interrupt the school day and normal operations will continue.”

The incident came just days after a similar incident at the school. Parents were told Friday in a letter that a student had threatened another student.

And a “troubling email” shut down the Jenkins County School System on Monday.

MORE | Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing

Parents are urged to speak with their kids about the seriousness of making threats, even in a joking manner, and the consequences that will follow.

Any suspicious behavior or activity should be reported to an adult, school administrator or police officer.

