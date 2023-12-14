Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Some S.C. lawmakers look to allow alcohol deliveries

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Contributed)
By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Could 2024 be the year South Carolinians can get alcohol delivered to their homes?

Some lawmakers plan to push for it when they return to work in Columbia next month.

More than 40 states already allow some type of alcohol delivery, according to the food delivery company DoorDash.

A bill in the state Senate would add South Carolina to that list.

“It’s not expanding or changing the law about who can drink, where you can drink, when you can drink. It’s simply modernizing it to match the technology we have in place now,” said Krista Hinson, executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association.

This bill would allow South Carolinians 21 and older to purchase sealed beer, wine, and liquor for delivery or curbside pickup, directly from retailers or through third-party delivery services.

Retailers would have to obtain special licenses for delivery, which would be limited to certain areas, and banned to schools, churches and dormitories.

Customers would also have to show their ID when ordering and upon delivery.

Curbside pickup of alcohol was temporarily allowed under the governor’s emergency order during the pandemic, but that ended once the order expired.

We had a little sense of it during COVID and Department of Revenue temporary regulations that sort of gave this a test run. I think that showed that it can be done pursuant to our laws, it can be done appropriately,” said state Sen. Scott Talley,m R-Spartanburg, the bill’s lead sponsor.

There’s at least one objection to this bill in the Senate, which can block it from being debated on the floor.

But if there’s enough support, senators can vote to override objections so legislation can move forward.

If this bill does become law – it wouldn’t take effect immediately.

There would be a four-month period after the governor signs it to get things up and running.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County
From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison “Allie” Walker.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Fired Richmond County deputy claims she was sexually assaulted at sheriff’s office

Latest News

Two people were killed in a wreck Thursday involving an Aiken County school bus, the South...
At the scene of deadly school bus crash in Aiken County
Vinyl records and turntables are red hot, and most would love to get their hands on some...
What the Tech: Christmas gift ideas for teenagers
Car accident generic
58-year-old dies several days after crash on Meadowbrook Drive
Grant Me Hope: Helen
Grant Me Hope | Helen would be happy to have a family