Some S.C. lawmakers look to allow alcohol deliveries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Could 2024 be the year South Carolinians can get alcohol delivered to their homes?

Some lawmakers plan to push for it when they return to work in Columbia next month.

More than 40 states already allow some type of alcohol delivery, according to the food delivery company DoorDash.

A bill in the state Senate would add South Carolina to that list.

“It’s not expanding or changing the law about who can drink, where you can drink, when you can drink. It’s simply modernizing it to match the technology we have in place now,” said Krista Hinson, executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association.

This bill would allow South Carolinians 21 and older to purchase sealed beer, wine, and liquor for delivery or curbside pickup, directly from retailers or through third-party delivery services.

Retailers would have to obtain special licenses for delivery, which would be limited to certain areas, and banned to schools, churches and dormitories.

Customers would also have to show their ID when ordering and upon delivery.

Curbside pickup of alcohol was temporarily allowed under the governor’s emergency order during the pandemic, but that ended once the order expired.

We had a little sense of it during COVID and Department of Revenue temporary regulations that sort of gave this a test run. I think that showed that it can be done pursuant to our laws, it can be done appropriately,” said state Sen. Scott Talley,m R-Spartanburg, the bill’s lead sponsor.

There’s at least one objection to this bill in the Senate, which can block it from being debated on the floor.

But if there’s enough support, senators can vote to override objections so legislation can move forward.

If this bill does become law – it wouldn’t take effect immediately.

There would be a four-month period after the governor signs it to get things up and running.

