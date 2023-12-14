SLED charges 5 with human trafficking, including 1 with local ties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Thursday announced five arrests in an ongoing human trafficking investigation – including one suspect with an Augusta connection.

Rebecca Melanie Perry, 29, was charged Dec. 7 with trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years old – first offense.

Around Feb. 18-21, 2023, SLED says Perry did recruit, entice, solicit, isolate, harbor, transport, provide and obtain a victim under the age of 18 knowing that the victim would be subjected to sex trafficking.

The arrest warrant states, “These acts began at the Super 8 Motel, located at 3026 Washington Road, Augusta, Ga., 30907, and then proceeded to the HomeTowne Studios & Suites” in Columbia, S.C.

The Columbia location is where the commercial sex acts took place, according to the affidavits.

A woman with the same name and age was arrested in Richmond County in December 2022 after authorities released an alert for her in connection with an aggravated assault incident at the Red Carpet Inn, 2050 Gordon Highway.

Other arrest warrants between February and April 2023 make similar allegations but without the Augusta connection.

Suspects named in those warrants were:

Antonio Marquis Nicholson, 32, was charged on July 26 with four counts of trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years old – first offense.

Jared H. Pease, 56, was charged on Nov. 9 with three counts of trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years old – first offense.

Terrell Counts, 32, was charged on May 24 with trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years old – first offense.

Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary, 24, was charged on May 11 with four counts of trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years old – first offense.

