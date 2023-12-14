Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Six Harlem student-athletes sign to play sports in college

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday afternoon, six Harlem Bulldogs signed their letters of intent, allowing them to continue playing the sports they love at the next level.

Gracie Whiddon is signing to play soccer with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Pitcher Claire Clements, who played a major role in their softball teams’ ability to make it back to Columbus for the state tournament this year, is signing with Georgia Military College.

“I got injured my junior year and I didn’t think I was going to be able to play. So now that I’ve committed, I’m super excited and I’m just ready to play and be on the field at GMC,” said Clements.

Whiddon said: “I would say that it means a lot to us. With my family and all of my coaches and what they’ve done for me and how hard we’ve worked, it just means a ton.”

MORE | Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee

In addition to Clements and Whiddon, four players from Harlem’s state championship-winning baseball team signed the dotted line as well.

Jake Fulmer is going to Toccoa Falls College. Tyler Simmons is on his way to USC Aiken, while both Jeremiah Hamilton and Amerson Guy are taking their talents to play at Andrew College.

Proving team success can also lead to personal success.

“Working hard, I’m excited. The stress is just relieved to be committed. Excited to go play baseball for Coach Williams down in Andrew,” said Guy.

MORE | McCormick High retires jersey of former football player

Simmons said: “I always worked for it. My friends and family helped me get here, so I couldn’t do it without them.”

Hamilton said: “I feel like I’m going to be able to like, give back to my family. Like, do things they hadn’t been able to do when they got older.”

Fulmer said: “All the time spent, all the hard work in the cages, all the late nights weightlifting, throwing bullpens, and the extra. All the coaches here at Harlem just pushed me to have this day with my family. It’s really special to be able to go play college baseball for the next four years.”

Including these signings, a total of seven players from Harlem’s state championship team are either playing in college right now, are signed to play next year, or are committed to signing in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors

Latest News

Grovetown basketball
‘Name, image and likeness’ change holds promise for teen athletes
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
Brandon Smith
Ga. teen sports players’ deaths leave their teams heartbroken
Greenbrier flag football team
Greenbrier flag football team claims state title