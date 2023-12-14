Six Harlem student-athletes sign to play sports in college

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday afternoon, six Harlem Bulldogs signed their letters of intent, allowing them to continue playing the sports they love at the next level.

Gracie Whiddon is signing to play soccer with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Pitcher Claire Clements, who played a major role in their softball teams’ ability to make it back to Columbus for the state tournament this year, is signing with Georgia Military College.

“I got injured my junior year and I didn’t think I was going to be able to play. So now that I’ve committed, I’m super excited and I’m just ready to play and be on the field at GMC,” said Clements.

Whiddon said: “I would say that it means a lot to us. With my family and all of my coaches and what they’ve done for me and how hard we’ve worked, it just means a ton.”

In addition to Clements and Whiddon, four players from Harlem’s state championship-winning baseball team signed the dotted line as well.

Jake Fulmer is going to Toccoa Falls College. Tyler Simmons is on his way to USC Aiken, while both Jeremiah Hamilton and Amerson Guy are taking their talents to play at Andrew College.

Proving team success can also lead to personal success.

“Working hard, I’m excited. The stress is just relieved to be committed. Excited to go play baseball for Coach Williams down in Andrew,” said Guy.

Simmons said: “I always worked for it. My friends and family helped me get here, so I couldn’t do it without them.”

Hamilton said: “I feel like I’m going to be able to like, give back to my family. Like, do things they hadn’t been able to do when they got older.”

Fulmer said: “All the time spent, all the hard work in the cages, all the late nights weightlifting, throwing bullpens, and the extra. All the coaches here at Harlem just pushed me to have this day with my family. It’s really special to be able to go play college baseball for the next four years.”

Including these signings, a total of seven players from Harlem’s state championship team are either playing in college right now, are signed to play next year, or are committed to signing in the near future.

