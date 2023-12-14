Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County
From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison “Allie” Walker.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Fired Richmond County deputy claims she was sexually assaulted at sheriff’s office

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot
What the Tech: Christmas gift ideas for teenagers
The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier...
‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM: Death of a politician – Tyrique Robinson mystery deepens
Rebecca Melanie Perry, 29.
SLED charges 5 with human trafficking, including 1 with local ties