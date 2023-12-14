Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. ex-pastor gets 40 years for molesting young girls

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former pastor of Dunn’s Chapel Church in South Congaree was sentenced to 40 years in jail after an emotional trial.

William Oswald, 62, from Lexington County, was convicted Dec. 1 on three counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree after a first-day trial. According to a news release from Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony at trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested the two young girls.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, the victims described in graphic detail the alleged sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times during the time period. They said the alleged abuse began when they were around the age of 8 and continued until their early teens.

The assaults occurred at Dunn’s Chapel Church, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison “Allie” Walker.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Fired Richmond County deputy claims she was sexually assaulted at sheriff’s office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta home invasion, shooting suspect arrested weeks later

Latest News

SNAP benefits
Georgia agency is battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting
Columbia Middle School
Student threat raises concerns at Columbia Middle School
Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store