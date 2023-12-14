S.C. ex-pastor gets 40 years for molesting young girls

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former pastor of Dunn’s Chapel Church in South Congaree was sentenced to 40 years in jail after an emotional trial.

William Oswald, 62, from Lexington County, was convicted Dec. 1 on three counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree after a first-day trial. According to a news release from Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony at trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested the two young girls.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, the victims described in graphic detail the alleged sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times during the time period. They said the alleged abuse began when they were around the age of 8 and continued until their early teens.

The assaults occurred at Dunn’s Chapel Church, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

