Rescuers respond to school bus crash in Aiken County

Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Thursday afternoon to a traffic accident apparently involving a school bus in Aiken County.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:50 p.m. at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads, not far north of East Aiken Elementary.

SCHP confirmed there was an accident and that it sent a trooper.

Rushton Road was closed from Wrights Mill to the next intersection south.

The school bus was still on the scene at 1:45 p.m., mostly blocked by trees.

Also at the scene was an ambulance. People had gathered near the ambulance, which was still there more than an hour after the crash happened.

The Aiken County School District has not responded to a request for information.

