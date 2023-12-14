Submit Photos/Videos
McCormick High retires jersey of former football player

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An XFL football player is being honored where his career began: McCormick High School.

Mataeo Durant currently plays for the Saint Louis Battlehawks, but here at home, he’ll always be known for wearing McCormick red.

For the first time in the school’s history, they retired Durant’s jersey in his honor.

“McCormick wasn’t that good, but he was exceptional,” said one of his coaches.

Exceptional is putting it lightly. Listen to his coaches.

MORE | ‘Name, image and likeness’ change holds promise for teen athletes

“Work ethic, I can cross that off,” said the coach.

His mom, Nakesha Durant, said: “Beginning to play football at the age of nine, we knew that something was very special about Mataeo.”

They all say the same thing. He owns the record book for rushing for more than 3,000 yards in a Chiefs uniform.

That Chief’s uniform, the block number 3, will never be worn again.

“I’m a big believer in, you know, people remember you more for how you made them feel and what you did for them,” said Mataeo.

It’s the first time McCormick has retired the red and white.

“You only get to be the first to do something one time. So I just feel like it’s a testament to the community,” said Mataeo.

Nakesha said: “He wanted to pave the way for everybody else.”

McCormick put him on the map. He’s hoping to exchange the favor.

Mataeo said: “There’s understanding what the game is and remembering why I started playing the game and how fun it is.”

Nakeshia said: “He wanted someone else from McCormick to be, you know, be successful and he’s paved the way and I think that some more kids can follow suit.”

While playing for Duke, Mataeo became the ninth player to surpass the 2,000 rushing yard mark. He was the second Blue Devil of all time to rush more than 800 yards in consecutive seasons.

