Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:02 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta home invasion, shooting suspect arrested weeks later
Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store

Latest News

An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
Help deliver beds to kids in need with this program
Golf cart bill could extend driving hours in South Carolina
Fort Eisenhower could see millions of dollars from new military law