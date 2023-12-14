Submit Photos/Videos
Local cotton farmers donate socks to those in need

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the temperature getting chilly, Georgia cotton farmers are stepping up to help those in need.

Thanks to the Georgia Cotton Commission, local cotton farmers are donating 1,500 pairs of socks.

They say it’s because it’s something often taken for granted until you really need it and you don’t have any.

“Well, we know how important it is to have the basic needs. Lots of times, we take for granted that we have those, and we want to make sure everyone has what they need this holiday season,” said Jeremy Gay, cotton producer. “The Georgia Cotton Commission has been doing this for several years now. We realize that a basic need is socks for the people in need. Socks are a very important piece of apparel.”

The socks went to the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority in Augusta.

Statewide, more than 20,000 pairs of cotton socks are going to those who need them.

