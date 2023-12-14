Submit Photos/Videos
Help deliver beds to kids in need with this program

A Place to Dream
A Place to Dream(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family Y needs your help this holiday season to make sure kids have a place to sleep this Christmas.

They’ve been overwhelmed with requests for beds for kids over the past few months.

On Saturday, they’re delivering 26 beds to kids who do not have one, and they have more deliveries lined up next week.

They say they need your help to assemble and deliver the beds.

“We have seen an enormous increase in the need for beds and we just feel like if there is any way possible, we would love to get these beds to the kids before Christmas, so they have a safe place to sleep before Christmas night,” said Catie McCauley, chief operating officer.

To help volunteer or donate, visit the Family Y of Greater Augusta’s website and search for A Place to Dream.

