Have you seen this missing 62-year-old man in Augusta?

Marshall Scott
Marshall Scott(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a 62-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday, according to authorities.

Authorities say Marshall Andre Scott was last seen on the 200 block of East Telfair Street around 11 a.m.

Scott was last seen on foot, wearing green pants and a yellow sweatshirt, authorities say.

Scott is described to be five feet and 10 inches in height and weighs around 170 pounds, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information regarding Scott, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

