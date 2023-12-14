Submit Photos/Videos
Greenbrier flag football coach discusses historic championship

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - By defeating Lithia Springs 14-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Greenbrier Wolfpack became the first team from the CSRA to ever win a state championship in girls flag football.

The Wolfpack finished their championship winning season with a 19-1 record, which included a 19-game winning streak to finish the year.

Greenbrier also outscored all its opponents by a combined 407 points.

News 12 Morning Anchor Nick Proto and Sports Director Dan Booth caught up with Greenbrier Head Coach Daniel Jordan to dive into their historic season.

Watch the interview above.

