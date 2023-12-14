Golf cart bill could extend driving hours in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta lawmaker is pushing for cities to have the right to choose whether to allow people to use their golf carts at night in South Carolina.

In November, Representative Bill Hixon pre-filed a bill that would allow certain cities and towns to use them at night if they choose.

“Especially with this facility, this behind us SRP Park, and the eating facilities that are here. A lot of people ride their golf carts. And the way the state law is written, now you can’t ride it after dark. In North Augusta or certain counties, but some counties you can,” said Hixon.

The bill wouldn’t change where you could ride them, only when you could. The state law requiring golf carts to have lights, seatbelts, and be registered with the DMV still applies.

If the bill passes, each county would make their own ordinance.

“It would allow the city to have control and how they wanted to do it and enforce it. And the city could also put some times in there, not after 12 o’clock, or not after 1 a.m.,” said Hixon.

And people who live near SRP Park think this change could be a good one.

“For ballgames, it’s just very easy to drive down here when there’s not a lot of parking and park a golf cart at night and enjoy the things that are going on down here because there’s a lot happening in this area. So it just makes makes it easier. And it makes it fun at this point to have a golf cart to be able to drive it around like that around the area,” said Cameron Davis, who lives near SRP Park.

A lot of families love the idea of living in a golf cart-friendly town.

“I definitely think it’s a great idea just for families, different people. I think it’s easy to come down here with your kids on the golf cart. Kids love golf carts to just sit, it’s an extra thing to add to do at night. It’s a different environment than just doing it during the day,” said Davis.

It’s something they can enjoy, no matter the season.

“I think it’d be very useful. I know it’s very nice to drive in it and drive around the neighborhoods in this area, just because during Christmas time, they get Christmas lights and different decorations. And that’s very enjoyable to do,” he said.

The bill will come up for a vote on January 9.

