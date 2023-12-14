Fort Eisenhower could see millions of dollars from new military law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Eisenhower could see millions of dollars from a new military act passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, sending the bill to the House of Representatives and then the President’s desk to become law.

The NDAA includes investments and policy reforms secured by Senator Raphael Warnock, including new benefits for spouses of deceased military members, a 5.2% pay raise for military servicemembers, and hundreds of millions of federal dollars for Georgia’s military bases and communities.

“Georgia is a military state. One in ten Georgians is connected to the military. So as a voice for our state in the Senate, and the proud son of a veteran, I’ve been committed to working to advance policies and investments in the annual defense bill that will benefit Georgia servicemembers and military installations, and beyond,” said Senator Reverend Warnock in a release.

The law could bring $73 million for the construction of a Cyber Instructional Facility and $50 million for military privatized housing improvements at Fort Eisenhower.

Last year, Senator Warnock helped to pass the PACT Act, the largest expansion of veterans’ health benefits in decades. In the summer, Senator Warnock introduced bipartisan legislation to bolster access to affordable and quality housing for servicemembers.

Also, on Monday, Sens. Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced $12 million in new federal funding for a project in Jenkins County.

“I’m proud this legislation includes a provision I have been proud to champion, expanding the benefits of surviving spouses of fallen servicemembers. My message to Georgia’s servicemembers and military families is clear: I’ve got your back,” said Warnock in the release.

