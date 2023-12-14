Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure in the region will keep us dry and chilly the next few days. Our next rain maker shows up late this weekend with an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Sunday in anticipation of heavy rain and gusty winds from this system.

Mostly clear skies tonight and light winds should allow temperatures to get below freezing by early Friday. Cold start Friday morning with sunrise lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining near 60°. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Saturday still looks mostly dry for the CSRA with cloudy skies and highs near 60°. An area of low pressure will track out of the Gulf of Mexico and through Georgia-Carolina late Saturday into Sunday bringing high rain chances to the region. Rain should start in the southern CSRA first late in the day Saturday with rain coverage spreading north across the CSRA late Saturday into early Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected Sunday morning through the afternoon. Rain totals over 2″ are expected for most of the CSRA. This could lead to minor flooding issues for flood prone areas. It will also be breezy Sunday with wind gusts up to and over 30 mph possible. The combination of heavy rain and wind is why we have issued a FIRST ALERT for minor impacts during the day. A power outage or two can’t be ruled out, but that shouldn’t be a widespread issue.

Rain will clear out by early Monday morning next week. Sunny and cool conditions expected with highs in the upper 50s next Monday. Temperatures will drop several degrees below normal next Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 50s and morning lows below freezing.

Heavy rain and wind will move through the region Sunday as a strong low pressure exits the Gulf of Mexico. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.