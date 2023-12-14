Checkpoint upgrades done at Atlanta airport ahead of holiday rush

ATLANTA, Ga. - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – the world’s busiest airport and one that most Augusta fliers pass through – is getting ready for a busy holiday season.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are estimating that more than 3.3 million travelers will pass through the airport between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2. They’re predicting the busiest day will be Dec. 22, with an estimated 327,624 travelers.

With Atlanta-based Delta serving as Augusta Regional Airport’s top carrier, most fliers from the CSRA change planes in Atlanta, or else make the drive to Atlanta to embark there.

One development should help alleviate the traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson: The airport announced Wednesday that its $66 million project to upgrade its main security checkpoint had been completed months ahead of schedule, allowing all lanes at the checkpoint to reopen in time for holiday travelers.

The project started in May 2022 and had been expected to finish by April 30, 2024.

It caused unusually long lines at the main checkpoint because some security lanes were closed as workers made upgrades including new screening machines and surveillance cameras.

Though the project is finished, the airport is still going to be especially busy over the next month, so Hartsfield-Jackson officials suggest travelers arrive at least two and a half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Passengers who require wheelchair assistance or have Americans with Disabilities Act requirements should add 30 minutes to those suggested arrival times.

Officials said the airport’s website, ATL.com, has current information about parking options, security wait times and concessionaires.

Airport officials suggest passengers check the airport’s social media channels with the handle @ATLairport and the social media channels of their airlines for updates.

Officials said passengers should thoroughly inspect their luggage and belongings before arriving to ensure they’re not bringing prohibited items through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Passengers can visit the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov for more detailed information on prohibited items.

Customer service representatives, identified by their green coats, are also available to provide help in person at the airport, officials said.

