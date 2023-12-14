Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Checkpoint upgrades done at Atlanta airport ahead of holiday rush

Over 3 million people are expected to travel through the Atlanta airport this holiday season.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – the world’s busiest airport and one that most Augusta fliers pass through – is getting ready for a busy holiday season.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are estimating that more than 3.3 million travelers will pass through the airport between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2. They’re predicting the busiest day will be Dec. 22, with an estimated 327,624 travelers.

MORE | Holiday entertainment, sweepstakes coming to Augusta Regional Airport

With Atlanta-based Delta serving as Augusta Regional Airport’s top carrier, most fliers from the CSRA change planes in Atlanta, or else make the drive to Atlanta to embark there.

One development should help alleviate the traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson: The airport announced Wednesday that its $66 million project to upgrade its main security checkpoint had been completed months ahead of schedule, allowing all lanes at the checkpoint to reopen in time for holiday travelers.

The project started in May 2022 and had been expected to finish by April 30, 2024.

It caused unusually long lines at the main checkpoint because some security lanes were closed as workers made upgrades including new screening machines and surveillance cameras.

Though the project is finished, the airport is still going to be especially busy over the next month, so Hartsfield-Jackson officials suggest travelers arrive at least two and a half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Passengers who require wheelchair assistance or have Americans with Disabilities Act requirements should add 30 minutes to those suggested arrival times.

Officials said the airport’s website, ATL.com, has current information about parking options, security wait times and concessionaires.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Airport officials suggest passengers check the airport’s social media channels with the handle @ATLairport and the social media channels of their airlines for updates.

Officials said passengers should thoroughly inspect their luggage and belongings before arriving to ensure they’re not bringing prohibited items through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Passengers can visit the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov for more detailed information on prohibited items.

Customer service representatives, identified by their green coats, are also available to provide help in person at the airport, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: S.C. cross-burning brings call for change
Micheal Mims
34-year-old wanted in Augusta fatal shooting on Telfair Street
Employees line up for the ribbon-cutting at The ribbon was also cut Wednesday for Jim ‘N...
2 new restaurants open in Augusta – with more to come
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta home invasion, shooting suspect arrested weeks later
Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Augusta murder joins long list of shootings at crime-troubled store

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office...
Rick Allen, other Ga. lawmakers push for postal improvements
During this busy holiday shipment season, Georgia lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Postal...
Ga. lawmakers push U.S. Postal Service to improve service
Marshall Scott
Have you seen this missing 62-year-old man in Augusta?
Augusta University
AU, USC Aiken commencement events honor graduates