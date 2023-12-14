Submit Photos/Videos
AU, USC Aiken commencement ceremonies honor graduates

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and the University of South Carolina Aiken will host commencement ceremonies to honor recent graduates on Thursday.

The undergraduate commencement ceremony for Augusta University will be held on Thursday morning.

The keynote speaker is Rodney Bullard, CEO of “The Same House,” a corporation in Atlanta that helps address social and economic challenges.

The ceremony gets started at 10 a.m. at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.

USC Aiken is also holding its graduation ceremony Thursday.

Alumni Brandon Baskett will be the speaker.

He graduated in 2012 and now leads the Lexington County School District One College Center.

Senior Harshi Lodha Jain will be honored as an outstanding senior.

The ceremony will happen at 6 p.m. at the convocation center.

