Are you owed back pay in Ga., S.C.? Here’s how to find out

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Money you worked for may be held by your employer.

New data shows thousands of Georgia and South Carolina residents are owed money from their bosses in back wages.

Back pay is the difference between what an employee was paid and what they actually earned.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In Georgia, the U.S. Department of Labor says more than 7,000 people are owed wages they never got, totaling over $2.2 million.

This could be things like overtime or not being paid the correct wage.

The U.S. Department of Labor has a whole division to find these cases and investigate and track down people who are owed money.

To find out if you are owed back wages, click here. While on the website, you can start by searching for the name of your employer and then followed by your information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.