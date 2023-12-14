Alleged driver arrested in deadly Smart Grocery shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is behind bars after allegedly driving her co-defendant to the deadly shooting at an Augusta convenience store.

The Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of at least nine shootings in recent years, and now, two have been fatal.

The most recent one claimed the life of Jeremiah Emmanuel Griffin, 32, of the 300 block of Fox Trace.

Around 8:30 p.m., the arrest warrant states that Tashanna Renee McDaniel, 21, did commit the offense of felony murder.

McDaniel’s co-defendant got into a fight with Griffin and shot him with a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit.

McDaniel then reportedly fled the scene and did not report the shooting, the affidavit states.

According to the arrest warrant, McDaniel lives on the 3200 block of Wrightsboto Road.

The name of McDaniel’s co-defendant was redacted from the arrest warrant. McDaniel was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded there at 8:50 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of gunshots. Deputies found Griffin, and he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA.

And some have been in that neighborhood of Augusta.

Smart Grocery is near some apartment complexes that have been trouble spots for crime , including the one where Griffin lived.

Smart Grocery and its immediate surroundings have been the site of several gun incidents in recent years. Among those incidents:

Last year, commissioners vowed to bring more funding to fight crime in the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.