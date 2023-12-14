Submit Photos/Videos
58-year-old dies several days after crash on Meadowbrook Drive

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 58-year-old man died nearly two weeks after his car slammed into a home on Meadowbrook Drive.

Terrell Marzette died Wednesday night, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

MORE | 2 killed when car collides with school bus in Aiken County

Marzette was driving a vehicle on Meadowbrook Drive at Brookshire Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a house on the 3600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

The crash occurred on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Marzette was transported to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 9:52 p.m.

