58-year-old dies several days after crash on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 58-year-old man died nearly two weeks after his car slammed into a home on Meadowbrook Drive.

Terrell Marzette died Wednesday night, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Marzette was driving a vehicle on Meadowbrook Drive at Brookshire Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a house on the 3600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

The crash occurred on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Marzette was transported to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 9:52 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.