2 killed, 1 injured in Aiken County school bus crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were killed and one was injured in a wreck Thursday involving an Aiken County school bus, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:50 p.m. at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads, not far north of East Aiken Elementary.

SCHP confirmed there was an accident and that it sent a trooper.

At the scene, the trooper told News 12 the crash involved an Aiken County School District bus. Two people were killed and one was injured, according to the trooper.

It’s unclear whether the injuries and deaths involved anyone on the bus and whether they were students.

The Aiken County School District has not responded to New 12′s request for information.

Rushton Road was closed from Wrights Mill to the next intersection south.

The school bus was still on the scene at 1:45 p.m., mostly blocked by trees.

Also at the scene was an ambulance. People had gathered near the ambulance, which was still there more than an hour after the crash happened.

Wrights Mill and Rushton roads remainsed barricaded after the wreck. (WRDW/WAGT)

