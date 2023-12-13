Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA released a new image of the youngest supernova remnant in our galaxy, called Cassiopeia A, or Cas A.
It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
This is the closest and most detailed look inside the exploded star.
Astronomers used Webb’s near-infrared camera to see the supernova remnant at different wavelengths of light than those used in previous observations.
The image could help researchers better understand the processes that fuel these massive incendiary events.
“Cas A” seems to shine like a Christmas ornament and is included in the first digital White House advent calendar shared Monday.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.