Virtual reality takes off at N. Augusta High as aviation teaching tool

North Augusta High School aviation students learn to fly using virtual reality.
North Augusta High School aviation students learn to fly using virtual reality.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For three years, Travis Spears has been introducing his students to aviation.

“A lot of people are exposed to flying for the first time, and are like, ‘OK, maybe this is a career I never thought about,” said Spears, aviation teacher at North Augusta High School.

His students have tried flying on a simulator, but now they’re taking it to a whole new level.

The school got virtual reality goggles for his class.

“It’s a lot more realistic than just the normal computer monitors,” Spears said.

Sophomore Maggie Brown is thinking about a career in aviation, and she thinks this experience helps give her an advantage.

“It just kind of gives it that effect that you’re actually doing it,” she said. “It adds more of a sense of realness, like it makes it feel real, so you feel when you’re turning, you feel when you’re going down, when you’re going up.”

The monitor shows Spears exactly what his students are seeing.

“Everybody has a tendency to want to grab the controls and turn really hard, or push and pull really hard, and an airplane, when you do that, will respond, and it makes it a whole lot harder to recover,” he said.

With this new simulator, you can learn in virtual reality before you try to fly in the sky.

Spears believes experiences like this in the classroom are making a difference.

He says a few students have started taking flying lessons at the airport.

