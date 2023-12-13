SRS workers donate more than 20,000 toys for children in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site employees supported the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Angel Tree campaigns to help provide toys and clothing to less fortunate children in the local community during the holidays.

Employees from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Savannah River Mission Completion, Savannah River National Laboratory and Centerra donated more than 20,000 toys and adopted over 600 children for the Angel Tree program during this year’s campaign.

In addition to the toys collected, over $35,000 was raised, which surpassed the site’s original goal of $25,000.

During the annual celebration, SRNS President and CEO Dennis Carr presented checks to the Salvation Army of Aiken, Aiken Marine Toys for Tots, Salvation Army of Augusta, and Augusta Marine Toys for Tots.

“We are incredibly grateful to our amazing employees for their outstanding efforts in our Toys for Tots and Angel Tree campaign,” said Carr. “Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we were able to collect an incredible number of toys and exceed our monetary goal of $25,000. This will have a tremendous impact on the children of the local community.”

Savannah River Mission Completion employees recently exceeded their fundraising goal for their annual United Way campaign. Workers for SRMC, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, raised more than $310,000 for United Way agencies across the region. They’d set a fundraising target of $275,000.

Savannah River Site teams knocked it out of the park during the 19th annual SRS United Way Softball Tournament, raising more than $22,000 for the 2023 SRS United Way campaign. The two-day event took place at Citizens Park in Aiken, with 23 teams going head-to-head for the championship title.

Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, has donated $5,000 to the scholarship fund for the Augusta Technical College adult education program. The donation will help students financially who need to take the General Education Diploma test.

