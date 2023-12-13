SRP Federal Credit Union, Boys & Girls Clubs build bikes for children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team members from SRP Federal Credit Union and Boys & Girls Clubs will come together to build 25 bicycles for children from several of their clubs on Wednesday.

The surprise will be that the SRP team members who are building the bicycles have no idea the children will be picking them up when they have completed them, and the boys and girls have no idea they will be receiving one!

It should be an afternoon of excitement for both the staff volunteers of SRP Federal Credit Union and for the children.

The giveaway at their main office location at 624 Chaffee Avenue at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.