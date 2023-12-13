Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SRP Federal Credit Union, Boys & Girls Clubs build bikes for children

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team members from SRP Federal Credit Union and Boys & Girls Clubs will come together to build 25 bicycles for children from several of their clubs on Wednesday.

The surprise will be that the SRP team members who are building the bicycles have no idea the children will be picking them up when they have completed them, and the boys and girls have no idea they will be receiving one!

It should be an afternoon of excitement for both the staff volunteers of SRP Federal Credit Union and for the children.

The giveaway at their main office location at 624 Chaffee Avenue at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road has been the site of another shooting.
Victim identified in latest killing at crime-troubled Augusta store
Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at massage parlors
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School athlete dies weeks after collapsing
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street
Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken...
What happened to Jamilla Smith? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Furys Ferry Road blocked after truck pulls down power lines
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 13
Scene of deadly shooting on Telfair Street
Augusta 19-year-old killed in shooting on Telfair Street