South Carolina launches school safety training center

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of a bill that establishes the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GILBERT, S.C. - A new training facility will better equip South Carolina law enforcement to respond to school safety threats while learning right in a school setting.

A new law and $3.5 million in the state budget went toward establishing South Carolina’s Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence at the old Gilbert Elementary School in Lexington County.

“We can’t create this at the police academy or anywhere else,” said Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. “We can’t recreate long hallways, cafeterias, gyms, stairwells that we have here in a school like this, and that’s what made this environment just the perfect place to conduct this training.”

Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed the legislation that establishes this facility on site Wednesday.

SLED will lead it – offering free training to South Carolina law enforcement agencies on how to respond to active shooters, tactical bus assaults, mental health crises and more. Some of the training will be open to school staff and the public.

In all, state Superintendent Ellen Weaver and McMaster plan to ask lawmakers for at least $38 million for school safety next year. They want a $20 million pot of money that local school districts can pull from for safety upgrades like bulletproof glass, upgraded classroom door locks and renovating entrances.

They also want $13 million to finish the governor’s goal of putting a law enforcement officer in every public school in the state.

They want mapping software to make the layout of every school in the state available to law enforcement instantly. Dispatchers could update the maps in real time — marking possible locations of suspects, students who need rescuing or other important data.

The maps would include the names a school uses for its rooms — such as a combination gym and auditorium they call a gymnatorium, or a specialty room — preventing confusion that could cost lives as everyone tries to get on the same page during an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

