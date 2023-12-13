Richmond Co. home invasion, shooting suspect arrested weeks later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Richmond County home invasion and shooting incident that happened in November, according to authorities.

On Nov. 8, deputies say they arrived at the 1800 block of Killingsworth regarding a shooting during a home invasion around 9:40 p.m.

The victim stated he was with two other victims inside the home watching a movie when an unknown man forcibly kicked in the front door of the apartment, authorities say.

The suspect, later identified as Dejan Wiggins, 24, then began yelling and waving a firearm around and shot one round at the victim, missing him.

The victim told authorities he then fired one defensive round at Wiggins, which caused him to leave quickly.

As he was running, Wiggins paused, turned around, and fired three more rounds, which entered the front door as he fled, the victim told authorities.

The victim stated he wasn’t sure if he hit Wiggins, deputies say.

According to jail records, Wiggins was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, home invasion in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.