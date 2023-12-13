Motorists get early holiday gift of 12-weeks declining gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorists are getting an early holiday gift - 12 weeks of declining gas prices, just in time for traveling, according to AAA.

On Wednesday, Augusta’s average price is $2.92 down seven cents from last week. In Aiken-Edgefield counties, the price dropped six cents averaging at $2.87, according to AAA.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Georgia’s average price on Wednesday is $3.00 down seven cents from last week.

South Carolina’s price dropped 11 cents over the past week averaging at $2.81 per gallon.

“With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks,” De Haan says.

The national average gas price dropped 10 cents from last week priced at $3.12 per gallon, according to AAA.

