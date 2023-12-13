Millions in S.C. education money sits unspent from lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s inspector general said the state missed an opportunity to invest millions of additional dollars in education, ranging from scholarships for first-generation college students to upgraded school buses to more schoolbooks.

Instead, a new report found more than $150 million intended for scholarships funded by lottery revenue has been sitting in a state account, unspent, for several years.

The revelation about this untouched money was the product of an investigation into the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education by the Office of the Inspector General.

The commission oversees South Carolina’s 33 public institutions of higher learning and administers state-funded lottery scholarships.

The report was finalized Monday and presented to lawmakers on the Education and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee.

One of the state representatives who requested the investigation called its findings upsetting.

“There are kids out there that couldn’t afford to get into school, and there’s money sitting there, that we could’ve found ways to get them into college, to get them a certificate, to get them a degree,” said Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Horry and chair of the subcommittee.

This was one area of “deficient” management detailed in the state inspector general’s report, though commission leaders pushed back against many of the findings.

At one point, McGinnis asked State Inspector General Brian Lamkin how he would grade the commission’s management.

After pausing for several seconds to consider the question, Lamkin responded, “I would say there’s some remedial training needed.”

CHE President and Executive Director Rusty Monhollon told lawmakers this accumulation was the result of inaccurate scholarship projections, particularly for the Palmetto Fellows, HOPE, and LIFE Scholarships.

“No eligible student was denied funding, nor were the funds used for any other purpose. Any student that was eligible for a lottery scholarship received the lottery scholarship,” Monhollon said.

Lamkin recommended this unspent lottery scholarship money be returned to the General Assembly.

According to the report, these unused dollars have been piling up for years, with a fund balance of $27 million at the end of fiscal year 2017-2018 swelling to $152 million by fiscal year 2022-2023.

But through interviews, the inspector general said his team learned the Commission on Higher Education had not informed lawmakers or the Executive Budget Office about its accumulation until late 2022.

Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Tuesday he was not aware of this until the report was issued, to the extent this money is not accounted for in his executive budget proposal for next year, for now.

“If it’s lottery money, then it ought to be used for the lottery scholarships. Unless something changes that, but that’s the law,” McMaster said. “I’m hoping we’re having more students, particularly nurses and teachers. There are people who want to be nurses and teachers that could use those scholarships because we’re running short on all of those.”

The report also found the commission completed about a quarter of its required audits of schools that receive lottery funds over its last three-year audit period, which Monhollon attributed to staffing shortages.

The state inspector general said his investigation found no evidence of criminal behavior concerning how agency dollars are managed and that a forensic audit is not necessary.

