Martinez Park Project opens nature-based play areas at Blanchard Park

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Martinez Park Project will open new nature-based play areas at Blanchard Park on Wednesday.

The new play areas for kids will include climbing structures, slides, sensory play elements, and educational features.

Visitors can explore the new areas designed to engage children and families while connecting to the natural world.

“We are excited to bring this innovative new addition to Blanchard Park,” said Dennis Hodges, the Deputy Director of Columbia County Parks Recreation and Events. “The nature-based play areas and the dog park provide endless opportunities for individuals and families to connect with nature, have fun, and create lasting memories. We invite everyone to join us to celebrate this milestone.”

The grand opening is at 1 p.m., located at 4541 Dewey Drive.

